Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.