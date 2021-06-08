Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Increased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 831.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 700,058 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 0.7% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $47,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CX Institutional increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.73. 70,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,468. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

