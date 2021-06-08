Madison Asset Management LLC Has $43.19 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,848 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $508.86. 57,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.93. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.84 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

