Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Carlisle Companies worth $73,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 176,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.