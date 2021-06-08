Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 204.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,926. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45.

