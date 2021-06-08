Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Boosted by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,323,000 after buying an additional 1,518,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 828,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after purchasing an additional 36,844 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,990. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

