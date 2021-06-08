Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,305. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $242.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

