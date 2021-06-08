Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,888,000 after buying an additional 10,868,266 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,191.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

EWC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. 103,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,601. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

