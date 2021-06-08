Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €96.00 ($112.94) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

Shares of EPA:SAN traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting €86.18 ($101.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,400,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €85.96. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

