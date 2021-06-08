Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $170.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $164.51 and a one year high of $261.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

