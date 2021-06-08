Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $9.54 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

