Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 600.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.50. 269,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $590.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

