FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $300.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

