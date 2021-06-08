Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.56. 20,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $144.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

