Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.