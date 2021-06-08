First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after buying an additional 575,720 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

