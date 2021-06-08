Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,755. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

