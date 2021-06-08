Asset Planning Services Ltd. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYE traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. 4,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,453. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08.

