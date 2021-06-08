Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.97. 1,485,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

