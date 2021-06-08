Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

DAN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 4,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -194.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Dana by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

