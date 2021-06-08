TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:TCF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,435 shares of company stock worth $1,506,230. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 364,504 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

