iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ITOS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,628. The company has a market capitalization of $692.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $365,565. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

