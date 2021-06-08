CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0168 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $212.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00983287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.01 or 0.09529915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00050782 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

