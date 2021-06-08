Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 5,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

