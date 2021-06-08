ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,243.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $22,243.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00249094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00227250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.02 or 0.01121723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,245.79 or 1.00422139 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

