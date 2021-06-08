Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $62.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 836,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,924 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,096. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08.

