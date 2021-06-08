Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 34,939 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,041.7% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 93,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. 5,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,698. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

