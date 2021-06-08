Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $386,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,830,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 300,382 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.26. The company had a trading volume of 892,611 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

