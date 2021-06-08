Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $829.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,704. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $820.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

