Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $46.99 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,301.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,358.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 134.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

