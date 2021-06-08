Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $28.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,075,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 100,573 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 385,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.