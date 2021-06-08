Cim LLC Sells 3,867 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 3.0% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after acquiring an additional 206,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,614. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

