G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-2.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,460. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

