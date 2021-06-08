Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 156 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.01. 62,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,537. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

