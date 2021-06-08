Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 368.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.57. The company had a trading volume of 66,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $451.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

