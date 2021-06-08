Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises approximately 2.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NYSE SEAS traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. 12,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

