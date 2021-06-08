Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. 51,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,491. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.77.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

