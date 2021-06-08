Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.45. The stock had a trading volume of 165,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,948. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.27. The firm has a market cap of $307.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

