Oak Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 165,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,884 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.