Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 6,101 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 264,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,709,367. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

