Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

