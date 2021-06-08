SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 64.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,438 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SDY stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

