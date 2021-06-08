Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.1% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.43% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $902,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.77. 105,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,489. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

