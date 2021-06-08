12,327 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

