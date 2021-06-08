Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

TS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

