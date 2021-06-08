Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 14,302 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $38,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.74. 6,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

