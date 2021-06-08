Rio DeFi Trading Down 13.3% This Week (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00967751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.41 or 0.09511564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049992 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

