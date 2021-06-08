Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Mail (ROYMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY):

6/1/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/29/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/26/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/25/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/21/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Royal Mail stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 3,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.82. Royal Mail plc has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

