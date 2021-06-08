First Horizon Corp Sells 422 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $364.91 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $361.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

