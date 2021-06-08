TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 706,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $91,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $246,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,364,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,140,000 after purchasing an additional 728,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TEL traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,494. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

